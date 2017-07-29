Kern River warning signs go up near Hart Park

1:55 PM, Jul 29, 2017
Electronic signs have been put up near Hart Park. 

The signs read "dangerous river" and "stay out, stay alive."

"I don't think it's going to deter anybody playing in the river. You can put up a bunch of them and no one is going to listen," said Jeff Carpenter who was with his family near Lake Ming. 

Kern County's Chief Administrative Officer, Ryan Alsop, tweeted Saturday morning stating he educating people about the dangers of the river. 

