BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 26, 2017, 7:49 a.m.): Piute Mountain School will be closed today, Thursday, January 26, 2017, due to flooding and debris, according to Caliente Union School District.

The Kern Valley High School District (KHSD) will have two shortened bus routes on Thursday, January 26, 2017, due to icy roads.

The buses will be on a regular schedule, but no stops at No. 501 Havilah and no No. 503 Burlando stops.