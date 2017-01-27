BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: 8:16am: Piute Mountain School in the Caliente Union School District will be closed today due to flooding.

========

This morning two bus routes for the Kern Valley High School District will be shortened due to icy roads.

Route #501 will not have stops in Havilah and Route #503 will not have stops on Burlando Road.

Story to be updated as new alerts come in.