4:05 AM, Jan 27, 2017
32 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: 8:16am: Piute Mountain School in the Caliente Union School District will be closed today due to flooding.

This morning two bus routes for the Kern Valley High School District will be shortened due to icy roads.

Route #501 will not have stops in Havilah and Route #503 will not have stops on Burlando Road.

