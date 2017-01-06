Kern Valley State Prison inmate who died identified

3:06 PM, Jan 6, 2017

DELANO, Calif. - The inmate found unresponsive in his jail cell at Kern Valley State Prison has been identified as 33-year-old Spencer Fox.

He was found a little after 4 p.m. on January 1 and taken to the Delano Regional Medical Center where he died.

The cause and manner of death are pending.

