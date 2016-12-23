Kernville volunteers give gift bags to Erskine Fire victims

Zuriel Loving
8:11 AM, Dec 23, 2016
8:12 AM, Dec 23, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KERNVILLE, Calif. -
After packing over 50 gift bags to give away, Kernville volunteers will deliver the gift bags during their Christmas party today, December 23.
 
Santa will be there to greet over 25 families, half of which suffered total losses in the Erskine Fire.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News