From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 28, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will hold a city-wide Kwanzaa celebration.

Described as an "afternoon of expressions of heritage and culture," the event will feature the Harambee African American Heritage Art Gallery, performances by the Oblinyanko Drum and Dance Ensemble and African folktales

Refreshments will be provided and African attire is emphasized.

This event is open to the public. For more information call (661) 319-7611.

