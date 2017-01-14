Lagoon Black Studios in Bakersfield builds new children's app Knolly Nibbles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Lagoon Black Studios, a group of passionate and talented artists launched a mobile app featuring an adorable mouse named Knolly Nibbles.

Lagoon Black Studios is located in Southwest Bakersfield, Calif., featuring some of the most talented artists from Disney, Dreamworks, ReelFX, Insomniac Games and other studios from around the World.

Though primarily focusing on animation and design, the team wanted to turn a story into a mobile application so kids could experience the adorable character of Knolly Nibbles on the go.

On their website, they said:

Lagoon Black Studios has partnered with Knolly Nibbles, LLC to develop a feature film quality animated story book app. Knolly is a sweet little mouse that was born wonderfully unique: she has heart shaped ears and no tail. The story is about Knolly discovering that her differences also make her special. We hope you fall in love with the character Knolly as much as we have during this project.

Knolly Nibbles was born from the heart of her creator, Michele Goren. Out of pure love and empathy, Michele sought out a way to create a very special character for children seven years ago. She wanted every child (and the child in every adult) to know; no matter who they are, where they come from, what they look like or what they’ve been through, they are beautiful, just the way they are.

Download Knolly Nibbles iOS app here.

The team at Lagoon Black Studios is dedicated to creating and crafting content for the whole family to enjoy, but also specializes in branding, design, 3D content creation and animation.

You may have also seen their most recent animated commercial for Bland Solar featuring a character named Carl Bland who has 3 simple rules: