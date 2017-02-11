Lake Isabella at highest water level since 2011

4:49 PM, Feb 10, 2017

Fog Over Lake Isabella From Wofford Heights

Geraldine Carlson

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - Lake Isabella is currently at the highest level since September 2011.

The lake is up to 291,000 acre feet as of Friday afternoon. It’s gone up almost 25,000 acre feet in the last two days.

