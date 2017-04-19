Lake Isabella businesses receive boil notice after truck hits water main

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. -

A boil notice has been issued for multiple businesses in Lake Isabella after a truck hit a water valve and broke the water main Monday.

Erskine Creek Water Company had to shut down a portion of the distribution system that serves the Kern Valley Plaza to replace the broken valve.

Burger King, Pizza Factory, Something Sweet, Robert McCracken D.D.S., Vons Grocery Store, Shell Service Station, and Family Dollar are impacted by the shut down.

A loss of pressure and water outage may cause possible contamination of the water supply by potentially harmful microorganisms.

The repairs are expected to be completed Wednesday afternoon.

All tap water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled rapidly for at least 1 minute.