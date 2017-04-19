Lake Isabella businesses receive boil notice after truck hits water main

Mostly Cloudy
A boil notice has been issued for multiple businesses in Lake Isabella after a truck hit a water valve and broke the water main Monday.
Erskine Creek Water Company had to shut down a portion of the distribution system that serves the Kern Valley Plaza to replace the broken valve.
Burger King, Pizza Factory, Something Sweet, Robert McCracken D.D.S., Vons Grocery Store, Shell Service Station, and Family Dollar are impacted by the shut down.
A loss of pressure and water outage may cause possible contamination of the water supply by potentially harmful microorganisms.
The repairs are expected to be completed Wednesday afternoon.
All tap water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled rapidly for at least 1 minute.
The Chief of Fresno Police Department is crediting the " ShotSpotter " system for stopping Kori Muhammad from killing more people Tuesday…
"Border Brothers", an action-comedy feature film by Hectic Films, is premiering on Thursday, April 20 at Bakersfield's Fox Theater.
The Kern County Fire Department responded to reports of a person with their hand caught in machinery at an industrial facility Wednesday morning.
The Assembly Committee on Health approved Assembly Bill 1279 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas.