Large rocks reportedly in the road along Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon

6:18 PM, Jan 4, 2017
Rocks in the road are blocking drivers along Highway 178 at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon around 6 p.m., according to initial CHP dispatch reports.

Drivers are reportedly having to swerve around the rocks in the area.

