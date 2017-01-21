Law enforcement and local politicians set to hold Coffee with a Cop today in Lamont

Lamont, Calif. - Today a joint coffee with a cop will take place in Lamont.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol, Kern County Sheriff's Office and local politicians will meet in Lamont to talk to locals about any ongoing issues they're facing.

The event will take place at 10301 Main Street today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Assemblymember Rudy Salas, Supervisor Leticia Perez, CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez and KCSO Crime Prevention Specialist Elvie Martinez will all be in attendance.

Officials hope this will give the community a chance to get to know local law enforcement and have a community discussion about public safety, recent events and neighborhood/business watch programs to better the community of Lamont.