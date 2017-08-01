Law enforcement to lead escorts through Highway 178 beginning at noon

9:57 AM, Aug 1, 2017

Garden Fire

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Highway 178 will open Tuesday afternoon with law enforcement escorts. 

According to the latest update on the Garden Fire, the escorts will run from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Fire and road conditions will continually be assessed with road conditions possibly changing. 

The Garden Fire is currently covering 1,350 acres is 15 percent contained. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News