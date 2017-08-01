Law enforcement to lead escorts through Highway 178 beginning at noon

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 83°
Garden Fire
Highway 178 will open Tuesday afternoon with law enforcement escorts.
According to the latest update on the Garden Fire, the escorts will run from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire and road conditions will continually be assessed with road conditions possibly changing.
The Garden Fire is currently covering 1,350 acres is 15 percent contained.
The Bakersfield Fire Department has deployed one overhead resource to the Orleans Complex Fire that is burning in Northern California.
Highway 178 will open Tuesday afternoon with law enforcement escorts.
The California Living Museum will be hosting it's 10th annual ice cream zoofari on Saturday, August 19th.
The Department of Transportation has announced Northboud State Route 99 ramp will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday August 1st and 2nd from…