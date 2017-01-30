Lisa Green will not run for District Attorney in 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - District Attorney Lisa Green will not run for re-election in 2018, she announced Monday.

She was elected in 2010 after serving as the Chief Deputy District Attorney and the Supervising Deputy District Attorney. By the time she retires, Green will have worked at Kern County for 35 years.

She said her announcement for retirement does not have anything to do with the retirement of several high profile county officials.

Before she retires, Green said she will be focused on the Family Justice Center.

Green is the first woman in Kern County to hold the DA position. She has prosecuted over 110 felony trials, mostly involving homicides and sexual assaults.