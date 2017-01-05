List of roadways in Kern County closed due to weather

Chloe Nordquist, Justin Burton
10:38 AM, Jan 5, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Highway Patrol has released a list of roadways closed Thursday morning due to weather conditions:

  • Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon
  • Several roadways in the Kern River Valley and areas affected by the Erskine Fire are flooded
  • Bodfish Road in Havilah
  • Breckenridge Road 2.6 miles east of Comanche Drive
  • Comanche Drive from Mt View Road to Panama Road
  • Tejon Highway at Panama Road

The Public Works Department has a full list of road closures online.

