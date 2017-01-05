List of roadways in Kern County closed due to weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Highway Patrol has released a list of roadways closed Thursday morning due to weather conditions:

Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon

Several roadways in the Kern River Valley and areas affected by the Erskine Fire are flooded

Bodfish Road in Havilah

Breckenridge Road 2.6 miles east of Comanche Drive

Comanche Drive from Mt View Road to Panama Road

Tejon Highway at Panama Road

23ABC will continue to update this list throughout the day as roads open up or close.

The Public Works Department has a full list of road closures online.

