LIVE: Facebook Panel on mental illness, suicide in children and teens

Jacki Ochoa is hosting a panel discussion as part of our Breaking Silence s egment. Ask your questions about mental illness and suicide involving kids and teens.

Our panel includes Leah Estrada, whose daughter died by suicide, Caitlin Wren, a teen living with a mental illness, Lisa Bejarano, whose son has a mental illness, Dr. Albert Ma, who’s a Bakersfield psychiatrist, and Delisa Noebel, who’s with Kern County Mental Health.