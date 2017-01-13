Local Affordable Care Act supporters rally in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Supporters of the Affordable Care Act rallied outside Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s office Thursday.

They said if the ACA is repealed, 30 million Americans will be without healthcare, including 5 million Californians.

The Service Employees International Union also unveiled a giant bill of how much it will cost if the ACA is repealed and not replaced.

The group said they’ll continue fighting for what they said is right.