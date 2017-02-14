Local Bakersfield teen battling cancer gets wish granted

Clear
HI: 68°
LO: 47°
HI: 75°
LO: 46°
LO: 51°
Community rallies for teen battling cancer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dozens of people gathered outside the home of a local teenager battling cancer Monday night to bring an event he always wanted to attend straight to his front door.
Darren Richardson, 17, has terminal bone cancer. He was planning on doing some traveling before he passed. He always dreamed of attending a ginger festival, which are usually held out of state.
Due to the rapid progression of his cancer, his doctors said he could no longer risk traveling or getting on a plane.
Friends and family came together and held a small, local ginger festival for Darren right in his front yard.
On Monday, February 13th, 2017, at about 12:00 pm, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department received a call of subjects at the Valley…
Dozens of people gathered outside the home of a local teenager battling cancer Monday night to bring an event he always wanted to attend…
Local Grammy-winning metal band Korn sent a cymbal to 23-year-old Jourdan Bacot.
23ABC reached out to viewers on Facebook asking people to share their love stories.