Local businesses, art gets tagged with graffiti

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two local businesses were tagged with graffiti in downtown Bakersfield.

The owner of Frameworks called 23ABC after he tried to get someone from the city to go clean it off.

Charles Davis says he showed up Friday morning and found his artwork covered in white paint. Davis says the business next door was also targeted.

Davis says the police department told him he would have to call the city but the city is closed for Good Friday. Police also told him he would have to investigate the tagging himself and provide BPD any surveillance video he could find.

Since this happened over night, there are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD.