Local dispatcher honored this week in "Why I Wear The Badge"

3:53 PM, Jul 26, 2017
36 mins ago

Bakersfield - A local Bakersfield Police Dispatcher is honored this week as part of the department's "Why I Wear the Badge" segment.

Without them handling the over 750,000 calls into the 9-1-1 center that were received last year, the department could not function.

Today Dispatcher Alison Webb, sharing her story of being on the line with an elderly woman as her home was being burglarized. 
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News