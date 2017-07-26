Local dispatcher honored this week in "Why I Wear The Badge"

Fair
Bakersfield - A local Bakersfield Police Dispatcher is honored this week as part of the department's "Why I Wear the Badge" segment.
Without them handling the over 750,000 calls into the 9-1-1 center that were received last year, the department could not function.
Today Dispatcher Alison Webb, sharing her story of being on the line with an elderly woman as her home was being burglarized.
The Taft Community Gardens is trying to recover after a break-in left the community group without some much-needed gardening supplies.
The Merced County District Attorney's Office filed felony charges today against 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez following a single car…
A Bakersfield man is shown slapping a woman's phone from her hand in a gas station altercation that was posted on social media.
On Thursday, July 20, 2017 at about 8:30 a.m., the on-duty Watch Commander received a call from a citizen. The citizen wanted to express how…