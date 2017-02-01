Local immigration lawyers flooded with calls after President Trump's executive order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Win Eaton has practiced different types of law, but only one became his true calling.

"Immigration law became a passion," Eaton said. "Keeping families together."

Eaton is the founder of Eaton and Associates in downtown Bakersfield, as a specialist in immigration and nationality. As far as he knows, he's the only person certified with that title in the Bakersfield area.

"Our phones have been inundated with people that are just terrified. They don't know if they should travel, they don't know if they should move, they just don't know what to do and how to respond."

The calls are in response to President Trump's executive order on immigration that was signed Friday. Thus, it's a busy time to be an immigration lawyer.

"To be able to give any kind of solid, reliable legal advice is impossible in this kind of climate...because we don't know what the landscape is going to be tomorrow, let alone next week, month or year."

Eaton says that legally speaking, actions will be taken eventually.

"It is just a matter of time until a number of aspects of these executive orders are overturned or enjoined."

Eaton also had recommendations for those who are worried they might be affected.

"To consult with a knowledgeable immigration attorney before you travel...and make sure that you're going to be able to get back. If anyone is able to become a permanent resident, I think you should do it and do it now."