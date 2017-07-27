Local LGBTQ activists "shocked and disappointed" at Trump's transgender military ban

Partly Cloudy
LGBTQ activists "shocked and disappointed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The reaction to President Trump's new transgender military ban here in Kern County is on of shock and disappointment.
23ABC's Feven Kay spoke to local LGBTQ activists and has more.
There is a new fad around town involving families and painted rocks. Have you seen any yet?
As of Wednesday July 26, the sinkhole located within Truxtun Avenue at BNSF railroad over crossing has been fixed and all lanes have been reopened.
The Taft Community Gardens is trying to recover after a break-in left the community group without some much-needed gardening supplies.