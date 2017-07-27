Local LGBTQ activists "shocked and disappointed" at Trump's transgender military ban

Feven Kay
6:07 PM, Jul 26, 2017
lgbtq | president trump | transgender military ban

LGBTQ activists "shocked and disappointed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The reaction to President Trump's new transgender military ban here in Kern County is on of shock and disappointment.

23ABC's Feven Kay spoke to local LGBTQ activists and has more.  

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News