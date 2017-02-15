Local organizations educate community on becoming organ, tissue donors for National Donor Day

4:45 PM, Feb 14, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - February 14 isn’t just Valentine’s Day, but also National Donor Day.

Local organizations JJ’s Legacy and One Legacy partnered to educate Kern County on the importance of donation.

Less than 31 percent of Kern County residents are registered as organ or tissue donors.

More information can be found on California’s donor registry website.

