Local organizations educate community on becoming organ, tissue donors for National Donor Day

Clear
HI: 64°
LO: 53°
HI: 75°
LO: 46°
HI: 69°
LO: 51°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - February 14 isn’t just Valentine’s Day, but also National Donor Day.
Local organizations JJ’s Legacy and One Legacy partnered to educate Kern County on the importance of donation.
Less than 31 percent of Kern County residents are registered as organ or tissue donors.
More information can be found on California’s donor registry website.
California is one of the leading growers of almond trees as you can tell by the early bloom here in Shafter. But with all of the record…
A Bakersfield Fire truck got into a fender-bender with a car on the Calloway Bridge over the Westside Parkway Tuesday just after 8 a.m.
The mid-year budget for the Kern County Fire Department was given at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
February 14 isn't just Valentine's Day, but also National Donor Day.