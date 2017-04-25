Local recruits head off to Basic Military Training

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 73°
LO: 55°
Local patriots headed off to basic training Monday. Only one percent of American youth sign up for military service.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local recruits were sent off to Basic Military Training Monday.
“I knew I wanted to better myself and serve my country,” U.S. Air Fore Recruit Aaron Parker said. His dad also served in the military.
Only one percent of American youth sign up for military service.
Follow Mark Christian on Facebook
Golden Valley High School was vandalized Monday night.
Local recruits were sent off to Basic Military Training Monday.
General Shafter Elementary School was broken into last Friday and Saturday. The two suspects stole several items both times.
High winds have been sweeping through Kern County this week.