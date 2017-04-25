Local recruits head off to Basic Military Training

Mark Christian
11:24 AM, Apr 25, 2017
1 min ago

Local patriots headed off to basic training Monday. Only one percent of American youth sign up for military service.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local recruits were sent off to Basic Military Training Monday.

“I knew I wanted to better myself and serve my country,” U.S. Air Fore Recruit Aaron Parker said. His dad also served in the military.

Only one percent of American youth sign up for military service.

 

Follow Mark Christian on Facebook

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top