Local supporters provide breakfast for Bakersfield High School football team before big game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and with that in mind some local people gave the Bakersfield High School football team a good, hearty meal before their big game.

BHS traveled north to play Del Oro in state playoffs on December 10th and before the game they had to make sure they ate their breakfast.

The breakfast was held on the BHS campus and assistant coach Troy Ochoa said after eating, the guys were ready for the big game.

BHS went on to lose to Del Oro 29-3.