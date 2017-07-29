Local teens collecting jeans for homeless teenagers in Kern County Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A few local teens are trying to gather news or gently-used jeans for homeless teenagers in Kern County.

Saturday the teens will be holding a collection event in hopes of gathering 200 pairs of jeans.

"According to the National Center on Family Homelessness, over a million young people experience homelessness in the US every year, one item they often request is a pair of jeans!" the group said on their Facebook page.

The campaign is called Teens for Jeans and the donation drop off will be set up at Wilson Park.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The group is also accepting other gently used clothing.

For more information, check out the event Facebook page here.