Locals head to Los Angeles to take part in the Women's March

Jessica Harrington
10:07 AM, Jan 21, 2017

A group of Kern County residents loaded into vans early Saturday morning to head to Los Angeles to take part in the Women's March. 

Organizers said the Women's March is meant to unify and empower everyone who stands for women's rights, human rights, civil liberties and social justice for all. 

The group left from Barnes & Noble around 5:30 Saturday morning and is expected to return around 7 Saturday evening. 

 

