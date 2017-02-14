Log Cabin Florist one of many businesses preparing for Valentine's Day

7:16 PM, Feb 13, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local businesses like Log Cabin Florist have been working around the clock for weeks preparing for the busiest day of the year – Valentine’s Day.

The owner said employees haven’t had a day off in three weeks, and they even had to bring extra help in to deal with al the last minute orders.

The florists said they’ve already delivered more than 150 bouquets.

Local News