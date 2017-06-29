Lollies Donuts in Cal City shut down due to roaches

Fair
Lollies Donuts in California City has been shut down by the health department due to roaches.
According to the Kern County Public Health Services Department, Lollies Donuts, which is located on California City Boulevard, was found to have live and dead roaches throughout the facility.
Roaches were found under sinks and through a hole in the ceiling.
Water at Lollies Donuts was also measured at a maximum of 97 degrees, below the minimum high of 120 degrees.
A refrigerator was also operating above the necessary temperature of 41 degrees. It was at 52 degrees.
