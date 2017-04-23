Lorenzo Hernandez was stabbed while riding a GET bus in August 2011

Partly Cloudy
Lilly Castellon remembers her son Lorenzo Hernandez, who was stabbed to death in August 2011
Lilly Castellon has been to court more times than she can count.
The court proceedings for her son Lorenzo Hernandez's murder have taken nearly six years, but that will change next month.
Hernandez was stabbed while riding a GET bus in August 2011. Richard Gomez was found guilty of first degree murder in January, but sentencing had been delayed due to competency issues regarding Gomez.
On Thursday, a judge ruled that Gomez was sane at the time of the murder and he will be sentenced May 18th.
Castellon says she is happy that the sentencing is finally here and remembered her son as being kind, caring and having a big smile.
Jada Montemarano meets Rylee France at her second home: the Metro BMX track. They talk about her passions, dreams, and her upcoming trip to Worlds.
One lane of northbound I-5 and Allen Rd which is one mile south of Vista Del Lago Road will be closed until around 9:30 a.m.
On Friday around 8:00 pm, officers responded to Beach Park, in regards to subjects vandalizing the bridge.