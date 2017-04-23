Lorenzo Hernandez was stabbed while riding a GET bus in August 2011

Lilly Castellon has been to court more times than she can count.

The court proceedings for her son Lorenzo Hernandez's murder have taken nearly six years, but that will change next month.

Hernandez was stabbed while riding a GET bus in August 2011. Richard Gomez was found guilty of first degree murder in January, but sentencing had been delayed due to competency issues regarding Gomez.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Gomez was sane at the time of the murder and he will be sentenced May 18th.

Castellon says she is happy that the sentencing is finally here and remembered her son as being kind, caring and having a big smile.