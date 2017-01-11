Mail theft in Oildale concerns community members

6:34 PM, Jan 10, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An Oildale man is demanding justice after someone broke in to his community mailbox near the corner of McCray Street and China Grade Loop.

According to Gary Puryear, this is the third time in a matter of months and he’s worried for his privacy and about identity theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 391-7500.

