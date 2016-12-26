Major injury crash in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Major injuries were reported in a Monday morning crash in South Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported as a van that hit a power pole in the area of Baldwin Road and Belle Terrace at around 8:23 a.m.

There were initial dispatch reports that someone may have been lying on the ground outside the vehicle, as well as someone pinned inside the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol upgraded it to a "major injury" crash at around 9:57 a.m.

It's unclear at this point how many people were injured or how severe the injuries may be.