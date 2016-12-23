Man accused in Sikh hate crime takes plea deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - David Hook, the man involved in a hate crime against a Sikh man back in September, has taken a plea deal.

He was accused of yelling racial slurs and throwing a drink of a Sikh man in a restaurant parking lot.

Hook was charged with violating civil rights by force or threat of force and battery on a person.

He pleaded no contest to both charges and was given three years of probation.

