Man accused in Sikh hate crime takes plea deal

Haze
HI: 64°
LO: 42°
HI: 52°
LO: 39°
HI: 54°
LO: 36°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - David Hook, the man involved in a hate crime against a Sikh man back in September, has taken a plea deal.
He was accused of yelling racial slurs and throwing a drink of a Sikh man in a restaurant parking lot.
Hook was charged with violating civil rights by force or threat of force and battery on a person.
He pleaded no contest to both charges and was given three years of probation.
RELATED: Man accused in Sikh hate crime turned himself in
RELATED: Local Sikh man says he was called racial slurs and had a drink thrown on him, BPD investigating
The Kern County Sheriff's Office released new details Thursday on the in-custody death of Juan Fidel Castro, explaining the use of force was…
Kids from an East Bakersfield elementary school were given an early Christmas present Thursday courtesy of Bakersfield Christian High School.
David Hook, the man involved in a hate crime against a Sikh man back in September, has taken a plea deal.