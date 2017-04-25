Man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading deputies on pursuit in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. -

On Friday April 21, 2017, at approximately 12:15 p.m., deputies from the Wasco City Substation responded to the area of North Griffith Avenue and Highway 46 in Wasco for a report of a stolen vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies obtained a description of the vehicle, and a description of the suspect who stole it. Deputies managed to identify the suspect as 20 year-old Ramon Cadena.



At approximately 4:40 p.m., deputies received a LoJack hit near Birch Avenue and 7th Street. LoJack is a stolen vehicle recovery system used to locate stolen vehicles equipped with LoJack.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop; however, the driver failed to yield and lead deputies on a short pursuit. The driver eventually stopped in the 1200 block of Oak Avenue. Deputies identified Cadena as the driver and took him into custody without further incident.



Deputies arrested Cadena and booked him into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, misdemeanor failing to yield, and driving without a driver’s license.



Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.