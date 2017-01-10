Man arrested, found with stolen gun, marijuana

6:00 AM, Jan 10, 2017
3 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A traffic stop near Ming Avenue and South H Street in South Bakersfield results in a man placed behind bars Monday night. 

Christopher Aguilera, 22, was arrested after marijuana and two guns, including a stolen gun, were found in his car. 

He now faces seven felonies. 

He's currently being held on $120,000 bail and is set to be in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News