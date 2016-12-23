Man arrested in Bakersfield for involvement in 2015 Riverside double homicide

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man who was shot and killed by Fresno County sheriff's deputies has been identified as one of the suspects in the killing of two men in Riverside County last year.



Two other suspects also allegedly involved with the killing have been arrested, officials said.



Anthony Lovell Eddington II, 24, was shot and killed in Coalinga on Wednesday as deputies went to arrest him outside a home.



Eddington was believed to be one of three suspects in the Oct. 23, 2015 shooting of three people, two fatally in Riverside.

Police say Antoine James, 39, shot a man in the face that night. The victim survived.



But two gardeners working for a landscaping company nearby happened to witness the shooting. That's when, police say, Eddington shot and killed both of them. The two victims were identified as Juan Bartolo, 45, and Domingo Esteban, 26, both Guatemalan nationals.



"Those victims we believe would actually have been alive had they not been at that location," said Lt. Frank Assumma with the Riverside police. "These suspects were looking that night to go out to shoot people."



James was arrested Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in Bakersfield.



Abiance Linece Turner, who police say drove the car that night, was arrested in San Diego County.



But when deputies tried to arrest Eddington outside a home in Coalinga, they say he started shooting at them with a gun in each hand.



Eddington's distraught family members interrupted a Riverside police news conference about the shooting Thursday.



"He was a good guy," said the suspect's brother, Acquarey Eddington. "I promise you. They're trying to make him seem like some dangerous criminal and he wasn't."



"The option of cooperating with the authorities, forgoing violence against the police is always available to people," said Riverside police Chief Sergio Diaz. "There is no safe way to shoot at the police."