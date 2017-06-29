Man arrested in Taft for stealing fuel tank trailer

Bakersfield - The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit has recently noticed an increase in fuel thefts from local farms.

These thefts have occurred in the rural areas of Kern County. While investigating one of the fuel thefts, detectives served a search warrant in the 300 block of South 4th Street, Taft, California on June 28, 2017.

During the search warrant, detectives located a stolen fuel tank trailer worth approximately $1,000.00. The trailer had been stolen from a local Kern County farmer.



Detectives located JOSEPH GEIGER (47), of Taft, California. GEIGER was arrested for possession of the stolen trailer and booked at the Central Receiving Facility.

At the time GEIGER was arrested, he had been released from jail on bail regarding another incident involving a stolen agricultural trailer.



If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-4365.





