Man critically injured after being hit by car in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car Thursday night in downtown Bakersfield.

The pedestrian was struck by a sedan around 10:15 p.m. at Truxton and Chester Avenues, according to Bakersfield Police. The driver stayed at the scene when officers arrived, police said.

It was determined that neither drugs nor alcohol affected the driver in the collision, police said. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor for the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111.