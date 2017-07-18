Man found dead in motel room in early July not positively identified

Fair
HI: 101°
LO: 73°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The man found dead in a motel room on July 8th has not been positively identified yet.
A postmortem examination will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of death.
New court documents say John Giumarra III had a blood alcohol level of 0.18, twice the legal limit in California.
A man has been arrested on July 18th after falsely reporting a bomb threat in Lost Hills.
The Detwiler Fire continues to grow, now 19,600 acres and 5% contained.