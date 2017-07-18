Man found dead in motel room in early July not positively identified

2:47 PM, Jul 18, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The man found dead in a motel room on July 8th has not been positively identified yet. 

A postmortem examination will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of death. 

 

