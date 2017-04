Stephen Leon Davis received 300 years plus an additional 45 years after he was found guilty on multiple rape and kidnapping charges.

Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said in February 2016, they arrested Davis in a sexual assault case that took place on Panama Lane and Wible Rd. earlier in the week.

Bakersfield Police arrested Davis in the 1700 block of Oak Street pursuant to a probable cause arrest warrant (alleging Rape, Kidnapping, and other felonious offenses).

According to officials, Davis was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Department Jail.

In February 2016, officials responded to a report of sexual assault on Panama Lane and Wible Road.

They released a photo of Davis after he was caught in a surveillance camera.

Davis was found guilty on two counts of rape, five counts of oral copulation by force, one count of kidnapping, one count of second-degree robbery, one count of assault to commit rape, and one count of sexual penetration by force.