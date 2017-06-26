Man gets over 3 years for scheme against Bakersfield Pipe and Supply Inc.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kye Aaron Dunbar, 30, of Bakersfield, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd to three years and 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $287,945 in restitution for conspiring to defraud Bakersfield Pipe and Supply Inc. (BPS), U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, between March 17, 2014, and October 22, 2014, Kye Dunbar, his wife Lynnsi Dunbar, and Daniel Harte conspired to defraud BPS, which is headquartered in Bakersfield, by creating false invoices for payment. Lynnsi Dunbar was an employee of BPS who, with the help of Kye Dunbar and Daniel Harte, created a fictitious trucking company in the name of Harte Trucking. Harte Trucking existed in name only and was created by the defendants for the sole purpose of submitting fraudulent invoices to BPS for payment for services never performed. As a result of this conspiracy, the defendants were able to defraud BPS out of $287,000.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Delaney is prosecuting the case.

Lynnsi Dunbar pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8, 2018. Harte is scheduled to go to trial on November 7, 2017. The charges against Harte are only allegations; he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.