Man hit by garbage truck twice in east Bakersfield

Man run over by garbage truck twice
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after being hit by a garbage truck twice in east Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Police say the man was chasing the garbage truck in an alley while riding a bicycle on Jefferson Street near Union and Bernard.
The man then reportedly fell over after he hit something, and then was run over by the truck.
Police say the truck then accidentally backed over him, hitting him a second time. The man was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
