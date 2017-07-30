Man in hospital in stable condition after he was shot overnight

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police were dispatched to Memorial Hospital around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a man who arrived at the hospital by private means after being shot.
The man was transferred to another hospital and is in stable condition.
BPD says there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
