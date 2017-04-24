Man reportedly pulls out gun at Southwest Bakersfield Shell station

3:22 PM, Apr 24, 2017

Assault Police Car Crime Generic

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A possible man with a gun at a Shell station in Southwest Bakersfield was reported Monday afternoon.

The man fled the scene and a perimeter was set up near New Stine and Stockdale Highway.

According to police, there was a fight at a car wash. One guy pulled out a pellet gun but at some point dropped it and ran. Because it looked like a real gun, police responded heavily.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News