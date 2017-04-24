Man reportedly pulls out gun at Southwest Bakersfield Shell station

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A possible man with a gun at a Shell station in Southwest Bakersfield was reported Monday afternoon.
The man fled the scene and a perimeter was set up near New Stine and Stockdale Highway.
According to police, there was a fight at a car wash. One guy pulled out a pellet gun but at some point dropped it and ran. Because it looked like a real gun, police responded heavily.
