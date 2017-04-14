Man rides bike through Valley Plaza Mall, threatens security

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

UPDATE (April 14, 2017 3 p.m.): The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 24-year-old Corey Wayne Thomas for making criminal threats.

==================================================================

In the evening of April 8, 2017, Valley Plaza Security personnel attempted to stop a subject riding a bicycle through the center of the mall.

Upon contacting the suspect he motioned towards his waistband and told them he had a firearm.

The suspect then threatened to kill the security officer. No firearm was seen. The suspect has had a prior contact with security where he brandished a knife.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, late 20's, 5'8" tall, medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes. He has a tattoo "5150" above his right eyebrow and a horn above his left eyebrow, black baseball hat, white/black flannel jacket, and black gym shorts. He was riding a black BMX style bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Rex Davenport (661) 326-3552 or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.