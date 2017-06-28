Man sentenced in death of one-year-old stepson

Bakersfield - A man convicted in the death of his one-year-old stepson back in 2010 was sentenced today to 25 years to life.

Carlos Ruben Laguna was found guilty of second-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death.

On Sept. 22, 2010, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives were sent to 1810 Ming Avenue, to investigate the death of a 1-year-old boy.

During the course of the investigation, officials said the child’s stepfather, Laguna-Sanchez was identified as a suspect.