Man sentenced to 25 years to life for strangling roomate

Johana Restrepo
2:07 PM, Jul 19, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Eloy Quezada Rubalcaba was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday for strangling his roommate Jack Perrigo.

 

He will be eligible to appeal after 24 years.

 

Rubalcaba was found to be the sole suspect and was convicted of first degree murder back in May.

 

Perrigo's roommate discovered his body inside their Oildale apartment after returning home from church.

Local News