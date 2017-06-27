Man sentenced to 31 years to life in the death of his infant son

10:48 AM, Jun 27, 2017

Bakersfield - A man convicted  in the death of his 4-month-old son was sentenced today to 31 years to life. 

Stepfon Jones was found guilty last month of second-degree murder, assault of a child under 8 resulting in death, and willful cruelty to a child.

The incident happened on April 25, 2015 near California Avenue and F Street. Police were called to the scene for a baby not breathing and found trauma to the child's body.

