Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for May 2008 murder

Light rain
HI: 65°
LO: 54°
HI: 63°
LO: 49°
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Elezar Morales Ambriz was sentenced to 50 years in prison today, Friday, February 3, 2017.
In May 2008, Ambriz shot Juan Botello Ponce on Lomita Drive in Southeast Bakersfield. On January 5, 2017, Ambriz was found guilty of the murder in Kern County court.
Ambriz has already served 10 years in prison.
Dollar General is planning on creating approximately 325 new jobs in California this year.
Kern County Animal Services is in need of used, standard sized towel donations.
According to the Taft Midway Driller, Taft police and Kern High School District (KHSD) police, they have decided a post about a school…
Madison Street, between East Belle Terrace and Brundage Lane, is scheduled to be closed Sunday, February 5, 2017, for construction work.