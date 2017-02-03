Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for May 2008 murder

Zuriel Loving
1:10 PM, Feb 3, 2017
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Elezar Morales Ambriz was sentenced to 50 years in prison today, Friday, February 3, 2017.

In May 2008, Ambriz shot Juan Botello Ponce on Lomita Drive in Southeast Bakersfield. On January 5, 2017, Ambriz was found guilty of the murder in Kern County court.

Ambriz has already served 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News