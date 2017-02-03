Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for May 2008 murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Elezar Morales Ambriz was sentenced to 50 years in prison today, Friday, February 3, 2017.

In May 2008, Ambriz shot Juan Botello Ponce on Lomita Drive in Southeast Bakersfield. On January 5, 2017, Ambriz was found guilty of the murder in Kern County court.

Ambriz has already served 10 years in prison.