Man suffers gunshot wounds in South Bakersfield

6:29 AM, Jan 13, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in South Bakersfield on Friday morning.

The man was shot at about 4 a.m. on Viola Street, according to a man who says he's the victim's father.

The victim's father says his son was shot with a shotgun. 

Kern County Sheriff's Deputies were at the scene, but no arrests have been made. 

