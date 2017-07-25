Man suspected of human trafficking with a minor arrested at Bakersfield hotel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to Bakersfield Police Department a man is in custody for human trafficking.

37-year-old Sedrich Ray Lynch, was arrested on July 19 for one count of felony human trafficking and BPD say his case involves a 17-year-old girl.

BPD arrested Lynch at the Courtyard by Marriott off Marriott Drive near Rosedale Highway.

Lynch is being held at Kern County Jail on 350,000 dollar bail and is expected to be back in court August 1.